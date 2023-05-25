Albright Keeps Hand In 3D Patent Row Despite Austin Transfer

By Jasmin Boyce (May 25, 2023, 5:36 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright agreed Thursday to transfer a patent owner's infringement suit against Apple over three-dimensional interface technology to Austin, Texas, just a few months after the Federal Circuit pushed him to rule on whether his Waco courtroom was a more convenient district, ruling in the same breath that the litigation will stay on his docket....

