SC's 6-Week Abortion Ban Violates Privacy, Challengers Say

By Jasmin Boyce (May 25, 2023, 9:00 PM EDT) -- South Carolina's newly passed bill that criminalizes abortion as early as six weeks violates constitutional privacy rights, argued a division of Planned Parenthood and various medical providers in a lawsuit filed in state court on the same day the state government greenlighted the law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS