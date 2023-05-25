RI Sues 3M And DuPont Over PFAS Contamination

By Emily Field (May 25, 2023, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Rhode Island's attorney general on Thursday hit major manufacturers including 3M, BASF Corp. and DuPont de Nemours Inc. with a suit alleging that the chemical companies knew that so-called forever chemicals were toxic but sold them anyway....

