Oath Keepers Founder Sentenced To 18 Years For Jan. 6 Riot

By Elliot Weld (May 25, 2023, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The founder of the far-right anti-government group the Oath Keepers was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison Thursday after being convicted in November on a rarely used seditious conspiracy charge and two counts of obstruction of an official proceeding related to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS