4th Circ. Upholds State Dept. Contractor's Retaliation Suit Win

By Patrick Hoff (May 25, 2023, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit backed a U.S. State Department contractor's defeat of an ex-employee's lawsuit claiming she was fired for raising concerns about a potential supervisor's conduct, ruling that an email she sent amounted to "personal gossip" rather than a federally protected complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS