IP Forecast: Paul Hastings To Attack DQ Bid In Coke Feud

By Andrew Karpan (May 25, 2023, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Top lawyers at Paul Hastings are set to testify before a Florida federal magistrate judge to defend the firm's representation of a beverage cooling business bringing a $100 million trade secrets suit against Coca-Cola, a longtime client of the firm. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS