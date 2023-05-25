Female Candidate Nabs Jury Win In School Pay Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (May 25, 2023, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal jury awarded a female school psychologist candidate nearly $200,000 Thursday in her pay bias suit, alleging the school district scrapped the role after she complained she was offered a lower starting salary than a previous male candidate....

