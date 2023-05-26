Magistrate Decertifies Grocery Managers' Class In OT Suit

By Abby Wargo (May 26, 2023, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A Colorado magistrate judge dissolved a class of grocery store assistant managers in a former assistant manager's lawsuit alleging they were misclassified as overtime-exempt, ruling the ex-manager couldn't prove all the workers were similarly entitled to nonexempt status....

