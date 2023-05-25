Texas AG Should Be Impeached, House Panel Says

By Catherine Marfin (May 25, 2023, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas House committee has recommended the impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton following a day of testimony outlining crimes he allegedly committed in office....

