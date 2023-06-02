DOJ Tells DC Circ. Bannon's Contempt Appeal Is Meritless

By Katie Buehler (June 2, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors asked the D.C. Circuit on Friday to affirm former Trump White House aide Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress convictions related to the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, arguing all challenges he's raised on appeal either are meritless or have already been waived....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS