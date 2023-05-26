TCPA Protects Cellphone Users, Michigan Panel Rules

By Carolyn Muyskens (May 26, 2023, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Michigan panel has ruled an insurance company must face claims that its repeated calls to a man's cellphone broke laws protecting people from receiving intrusive sales calls at home, after judges adopted what they called the "rather banal observation" that cellphones are commonly used as home phones....

