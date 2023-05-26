DC Circ. Orders More Analysis Of $6B Gas Pipeline Impacts

By Katie Buehler (May 26, 2023, 5:29 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Friday ordered the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reconsider whether it needs to conduct further environmental impact analysis on a hotly contested $6 billion Appalachian pipeline based on evidence that the project's construction has led to more erosion and sedimentation than originally anticipated....

