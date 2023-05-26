Judge Won't Sink FCA Suit Over Medical Kickback Scheme

By Jasmin Boyce (May 26, 2023, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has declined to throw out a whistleblower suit brought against a state-based vascular procedure center and a host of medical providers over purported kickbacks for "invasive" surgery referrals, finding that the complaint is sufficiently detailed despite contentions over its "collective pleading style."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS