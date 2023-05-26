Hilton Avoids Dismissal Of Nev. COVID-19 Coverage Suit

By Riley Murdock (May 26, 2023, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Hilton's Nevada state court suit for up to $800 million in coverage for COVID-19 losses will move forward after a judge rejected two motions to dismiss its claims, finding the claims in the international hotel chain's complaint were strong enough for the case to continue...

