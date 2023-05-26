Calif. Biofuel Plant Blames Ch. 11 On Garbage Shortfall

By Rick Archer (May 26, 2023, 11:04 AM EDT) -- The operator of a California area facility for converting organic waste to natural gas has filed for Chapter 11 protection in a California bankruptcy court with more than $100 million in debt, saying the City of Los Angeles has not been sending it enough garbage to pay the bills....

