AAA's Arbitral Immunity Only Goes So Far, Oil Co. Says

By Caroline Simson (May 26, 2023, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Colorado oil and gas company urged a federal court on Friday not to toss its lawsuit accusing the American Arbitration Association of improperly and abruptly terminating a claim it had filed against its investors, saying the institution's proposed definition of arbitral immunity is overly broad....

