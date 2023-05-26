Property Co. Asks 3rd Circ. Not To Revive $392K Lien Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 26, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A property owner on Friday asked the Third Circuit to preserve a ruling that it was not on the hook for a $392,000 lien against it from an excavation company that alleged the property owner never paid it, arguing the lower court's dismissal of the case showed the lien was unenforceable....

