Panel Tells Mich. Judge To Better Explain Discovery Sanctions

By Danielle Ferguson (May 30, 2023, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A Michigan state judge was too harsh on hazardous waste handler U.S. Ecology Inc. when he sanctioned it for discovery delays by issuing a default judgment, an appellate panel ruled, finding the judge failed to explain his reasoning on the record or consider a lesser punishment. ...

