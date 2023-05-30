A Comparison Of 2 Bank Failures, With Regulatory Lessons

By Thomas Brooks, Alexis Crump and Jane Luxton (May 30, 2023, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A little more than a month after the high-profile closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, California bank regulators closed First Republic Bank, marking the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history and launching a hurried bidding process from several banks....

