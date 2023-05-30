Church To Appeal Tax-Exemption Denial Over Trippy Tea

By Collin Krabbe (May 30, 2023, 6:53 PM EDT) -- An Iowa church that administers psychedelic tea will take the denial of its tax-exempt status to the D.C. Circuit, challenging a judge's ruling that the IRS was right to refuse the exemption over the church's distribution of a controlled drug to its members....

