Alleged Fraudster's Parents Appeal SEC Lockup Of Funds

By Jessica Corso (May 30, 2023, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The parents of a Chinese private equity manager accused of making $36 million off insider trading are asking the Second Circuit to consider their request that they be granted access to millions of dollars sitting in accounts that were allegedly used to conduct the illicit trades....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS