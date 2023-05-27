AG Paxton Suspended As Texas House Votes To Impeach

By Lauren Castle (May 27, 2023, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was suspended from office Saturday after the state House voted overwhelmingly to impeach him, after an ethics committee investigation revealed a litany of state protocol violations connected to his dealings with his friend and political donor Nate Paul....

