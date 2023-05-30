EB-5 Center Kicks Ski Resort Investor Suit To Federal Court

By Grace Dixon (May 30, 2023, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The EB-5 regional center behind a New Hampshire ski resort project lured investors in via a kickback scheme with immigration attorneys only to misappropriate and refuse to return funds, according to an investor's suit removed to Florida federal court by the regional center....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS