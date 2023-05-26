Capital One 'Proud' Of Anti-Bias Record After NYC Pulls Back

By Jon Hill (May 26, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Capital One is stressing it doesn't tolerate discrimination in its business following a move by New York City officials to halt additional municipal deposits at it and another large bank over their alleged refusal to provide anti-discrimination policy documentation required for approval to hold city funds....

