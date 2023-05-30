Ahead Of Rematch, Cisco Rips Startup's Cybersecurity Tech

By Andrew Karpan (May 30, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Cisco has told a Virginia federal judge that a small cybersecurity startup "turned to patent litigation as its main revenue source" after repeatedly failing to secure outside investors, the latest development in the Silicon Valley giant's battle against a "rhetorically clever, but legally flawed" patent case....

