Atty Citing 'Bogus' Cases From ChatGPT Is 'Unprecedented'

By Matt Perez (May 30, 2023, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A New York personal injury firm and two of its lawyers are facing potential sanctions after they submitted a brief in federal court containing nonexistent cases and opinions produced by the generative text engine ChatGPT....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS