Debt Limit Deal Could Curtail IRS Funding By More Than $20B

By Stephen K. Cooper (May 29, 2023, 4:27 PM EDT) -- House lawmakers plan to vote Wednesday on a deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to extend the federal debt limit for about 19 months in exchange for more than $20 billion in immediate and long-term cuts to the IRS budget....

