Life Insurance Bond Seller Sued Over Misleading Offer Docs

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 30, 2023, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Investors who purchased certain risky securities issued by GWG Holdings Inc., a now-bankrupt company that operated in part in the secondary market for life insurance, have sued the company's directors, its auditor and an associated company, claiming the investors were hurt after GWG announced a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe and a significant financial restatement that allegedly precipitated its bankruptcy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS