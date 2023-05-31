Prosecutor's Use Of Word 'Victim' Can't Upend Conviction

By Christine DeRosa (May 31, 2023, 1:25 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Appellate Court has upheld the assault conviction of a man who argued that he was deprived of a fair trial because the prosecutor used the term "victim" during the trial, finding that the use was not "sufficiently excessive."...

