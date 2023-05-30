Judge Says USPTO Was Right To Punish LegalForce Atty

By Jasmin Boyce (May 30, 2023, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has thrown his support behind an order by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that imposed disciplinary sanctions on a former LegalForce attorney, agreeing that the lawyer didn't "diligently" represent clients after discovering some trademark documents at the firm had been improperly signed....

