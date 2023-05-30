Insurer Muffed Title Policy, Must Cover Failed Sale, Court Told

By Alexa Scherzinger (May 30, 2023, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A property owner again told a Virginia federal court that a title insurer must cover expenses resulting from a failed sale, asserting that the insurer created a defective policy with an incorrect description of the property that caused the sale to fall through....

