DOL Says Holidays Impact Partial Weeks Off Under FMLA

By Irene Spezzamonte (May 30, 2023, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Holidays don't reduce the time employees take under the Family and Medical Leave Act unless workers are scheduled to work during a holiday and took a partial workweek off under the leave, the U.S. Department of Labor said in an opinion Tuesday....

