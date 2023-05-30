Ex-Package Handler Says UPS, Teamsters Must Face Bias Suit

By Carolina Bolado (May 30, 2023, 8:20 PM EDT) -- A former package handler for UPS urged a Florida federal judge on Tuesday to keep his race and disability bias suit against the company and a Teamsters union local alive, arguing that a reasonable jury could find that retaliation was the cause of his termination....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS