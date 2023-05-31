Staffing Co. Doesn't Qualify For H-2B Workers, Judge Says

By Micah Danney (May 31, 2023, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor rightly denied a Texas skilled labor staffing company's request for foreign welders and pipefitters, an administrative law judge has held, finding the company's expansion into industrial fabrication suggests its foreign labor needs are not temporary. ...

