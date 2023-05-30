State Farm, Class Settle Life Insurance Overcharging Suit

By Daniel Tay (May 30, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- State Farm and a class of nearly 53,000 life insurance policyholders settled a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that the insurer calculated their cost-of-insurance rates using unauthorized factors like profits and expenses that inflated the charges....

