US Trustee Can Take FTX Ch. 11 Examiner Appeal To 3rd Circ.

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 30, 2023, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A federal bankruptcy watchdog that had called for an independent examiner to investigate the activities of defunct crypto exchange FTX Trading Ltd. before it filed for Chapter 11 can appeal a bankruptcy court's denial of the request directly to the Third Circuit because it involves a question of law, a Delaware federal judge said Tuesday....

