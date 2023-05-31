Ex-Exec Fights To Keep 'Pay-To-Play' Whistleblower Suit Alive

By Katryna Perera (May 31, 2023, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A former executive of a financial firm established for the nation's largest firefighters union urged a Massachusetts federal judge not to throw out his suit accusing the firm of firing him for reporting it was seeking kickbacks from an investment planner, arguing he has "unambiguously alleged" that he was wrongfully terminated for being a whistleblower....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS