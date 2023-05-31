Salesforce's Patent Challenges Doomed By RPX's Petitions

By Andrew Karpan (May 31, 2023, 8:55 PM EDT) -- An attorney at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has rebuffed the latest bids from Salesforce to strike out patents at the heart of a nearly decade-old suit over a mobile app, one of the first times that ex parte reexaminations were rejected because of ties to failed challenges from defensive patent group RPX Corp....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS