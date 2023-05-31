7th Circ. Won't Revive Teacher's Bias Suit Against Hospital

By Patrick Hoff (May 31, 2023, 2:22 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit refused to reopen a Black teacher's lawsuit alleging that a children's hospital where she worked denied her resources because of her race, finding she failed to demonstrate that her employer was the hospital and not Chicago Public Schools....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS