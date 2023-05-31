NJ Pot Co. Blasts Board's 'Ridiculous' Green Light For Rival

By Jonathan Capriel (May 31, 2023, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A cannabis retailer urged a New Jersey state judge not to toss its lawsuit claiming the Jersey City Planning Board improperly approved a rival marijuana retailer's application to set up shop next door to it, arguing that the board used "bizarre" logic to allow itself to violate city law....

