States Urge 5th Circ. To Reverse EPA's Air Quality Rules

By Madeline Lyskawa (May 31, 2023, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Three states and a slew of industry groups urged the Fifth Circuit to reverse the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's rejection of the states' air quality proposals concerning ozone emissions, arguing that the agency overstepped its authority under the Clean Air Act and changed its standards without proper notice....

