NJ Health Network Settles EEOC Religious Vax Bias Charges

By Grace Elletson (May 31, 2023, 12:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday that a New Jersey-based health network agreed to pay out $100,000 to resolve claims that it dropped religious carveouts from its mandatory influenza vaccine policy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS