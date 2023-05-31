Bayer Calls Whistleblower's Ex-Attys' Fee Bids Excessive

By Mike Curley (May 31, 2023, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Bayer Corp. is pushing back against a bid for attorney fees by the former legal team of a whistleblower who secured a more than $40 million settlement in suits in New Jersey and Minnesota alleging the company downplayed the risks of some of its drugs, saying their requests for millions in fees should be either substantially reduced or nixed altogether....

