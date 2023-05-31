Michigan High Court Tees Up Eateries' COVID Appeal

By Carolyn Muyskens (May 31, 2023, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A group of food-service establishments will get a shot at convincing the Michigan Supreme Court that they're owed compensation from the state for restrictions on the restaurant industry that were intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, after the court said it would consider their appeal Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS