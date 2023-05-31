Novo Nordisk Gets EEOC Age Bias Suit Tossed, For Now

By Anne Cullen (May 31, 2023, 12:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge dismissed a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit Wednesday that accused Danish pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk of denying a representative a transfer because she's in her 60s, saying the EEOC needed to add details explaining how the worker was harmed....

