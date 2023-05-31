Canadian Pacific-KCS Wants Voice In Merger Approval Appeal

By Matthew Perlman (May 31, 2023, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The railroad formed through Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s $31 billion merger with Kansas City Southern Railway Co. has asked the D.C. Circuit for permission to intervene in challenges of the regulatory approval for the deal lodged by Union Pacific Railroad and a commuter rail service....

