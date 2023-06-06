TRIPS Vaccine Waiver Was A Bad Call, GOP Reps. Say

By Andrew Karpan (June 6, 2023, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Republicans on the U.S. House of Representatives' intellectual property subcommittee on Tuesday took issue with the Biden administration's endorsement of a deal two years ago at the World Trade Organization that created an emergency COVID-19-related carve-out for patent rights, raising complaints that China would eventually take advantage of it....

