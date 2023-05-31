4th Circ. Denies Honduran's 'Untimely' Bid Fighting Removal

By Gina Kim (May 31, 2023, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday denied a Honduran native's petition for review of an immigration board's decision ordering his removal in late 2020, noting that because he did not file on time papers seeking review of the decision, the panel lacked jurisdiction to consider it....

