ArcherDX Says Natera Dragged Feet On Patent Filings

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 22, 2023, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Genetic testing company Natera Inc. waited until competitor ArcherDX sunk millions into similar cancer testing products before filing for patents and suing ArcherDX for infringement, an "unreasonable" and "unexplained" delay that should bar them from enforcing two patents, ArcherDX argued in Delaware federal court Thursday....

