11th Circ. Won't Reopen Ex-Georgia Trooper's Race Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (May 31, 2023, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed the defeat of a Black former state trooper's suit claiming the Georgia Department of Public Safety slow-walked a misconduct investigation and denied him a promotion because of his race, ruling Wednesday he failed to identify a comparable co-worker who was treated better....

